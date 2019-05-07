LONGWOOD, Fla. — Matt Morgan, a former WWE wrestler, just got a new title. On the agenda Monday night for the city of Longwood was item 3A, "Election of Mayor."

Every calendar year many cities including Longwood get to pick amongst their fellow commissioners a new city mayor or stick with the present one.

Deputy Mayor Brian Sackett, the longest tenured city commissioner in Longwood history, nominated now former Deputy Mayor Morgan as mayor.

Not only did all five city commissioners voted unanimously for Morgan, but now former Mayor Ben Paris also casted his vote too Morgan.

"I am humbled and grateful to my fellow commissioners for believing in me," new Longwood city mayor Matt Morgan said. "Thank you to Ben Paris for introducing me to politics to begin with, and encouraging me to go out in to the community and be me."

Morgan began his mayorship Monday night at the conclusion of Longwood's mayor election and city hall meeting.

"The first thing I did was flash back to grammar school riding the special education bus and being made fun," Morgan said. "It always made me feel lesser than others, but now it has come full circle. I really believe if you are willing to put in the work, you are able to punch your own ticket and do whatever you want to do with your life one day."

Morgan says he plans on continuing to work with his fellow city commissioners and residents of Longwood.

"I'm going to tell you the exact same thing I said when I was sworn in to the city commissioner seat one and a half years ago: we are a team of five here in Longwood. Each responsible represents one finger on a hand, and when you ball that up it forms a fist, an undeniable, an unpenatrable, unbreakable fist who carries out the wishes of our Longwood residents," he exclaimed.