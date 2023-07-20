HONOLULU — Fast food fans on Oahu will have a new spot to get their chicken sandwich fix.

Chick-fil-A will open a location in the Makiki area northeast of downtown Honolulu on Thursday, July 27. The drive-thru-focused restaurant will be located at 1056 S. Beretania St. in Honolulu and open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays.

The restaurant won’t have a dine-in option but will have two drive-thru lanes and three walk-up windows.

The chain selected Oahu-raised Zane Dydasco as the independent owner/operator of Chick-fil-A Makiki. Dydasco will manage the restaurant and its 150 full- and part-time employees.

Dydasco grew up in Palolo Valley, 10 minutes from the new restaurant location, and graduated from the Kamehameha Schools – Kapalama.

“From playing competitive soccer to serving in the United States Air Force, I’ve learned many invaluable lessons about teamwork, the importance of following your passion and the pursuit of excellence,” said Dydasco in a news release. “As the local Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Makiki, I am so grateful for the opportunity to now show care for our Team Members, guests and a community that means so much to me, my wife Jenna and our three daughters. I look forward to combining my passions for service and operational excellence by serving quality food with our signature hospitality to every guest that visits our restaurant.”

To celebrate the opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Hawaii Foodbank to help support the community in the fight against hunger.

Also, the local restaurant will recognize 100 health care workers making an impact on Honolulu by providing them with free Chick-fil-A entrees for a year.

“With family members in health care, I know how demanding the work can be to look after others, so I wanted to take a moment to recognize this hard-working community,” said Dydasco.

The restaurant will donate surplus food to Aloha Harvest, a local nonprofit fighting hunger.

Chick-fil-A offers a variety of chicken sandwiches, salads, nuggets and strips, along with seven dipping sauces. Breakfast is served from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.