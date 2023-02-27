HONOLULU — The Ides of March will bring new tenants to the Pearlridge Center shopping mall. Here is a list of new stores:

Genki Sushi – The sushi eatery is expanding its Pearlridge Center presence by moving to an even larger, 4,500 square-feet location on the first level in Mauka, across from the Food Court. The grand opening ceremony will take place on March 1 at 10:30 a.m.

– The sushi eatery is expanding its Pearlridge Center presence by moving to an even larger, 4,500 square-feet location on the first level in Mauka, across from the Food Court. The grand opening ceremony will take place on March 1 at 10:30 a.m. M2R Toys – Keiki will be able to ride power-wheel cars, motorized carts, and scooters at M2R Toys, which is opening a pop-up store on the first level in Mauka. Expected opening: March 1.

– Keiki will be able to ride power-wheel cars, motorized carts, and scooters at M2R Toys, which is opening a pop-up store on the first level in Mauka. Expected opening: March 1. Valia Honolulu – The Honolulu-based clothing and gifts boutique will open a pop-up store selling women's clothing, accessories, keiki items and gifts, plus local items from Hawaii entrepreneurs and artisans also on the first level of Mauka. Expected opening: March 10.

– The Honolulu-based clothing and gifts boutique will open a pop-up store selling women's clothing, accessories, keiki items and gifts, plus local items from Hawaii entrepreneurs and artisans also on the first level of Mauka. Expected opening: March 10. BedMart – The family-owned mattress superstore will open a 5,143-square-foot location on the second level of Wai Makai. Expected opening: March 15.

Other pop-ups

The Pearlridge Center also announced on Monday that wearable bubble balls for keiki and adults are back from March 12-17 and again from March 25-27 in Mauna Center Court.

People can get their Girl Scout Cookie fix throughout the month, with boxes sold on the second level above Center Court. Girls Scouts will be on hand Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through March 26.

Other events include a farmers' market every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the Wai Makai street-level parking lot. Also, an Island Craft Fair showcasing 80 local artisans and entrepreneurs will be held March 18-19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the mall's first level.