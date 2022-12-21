Skyla Credit Union, formerly known as Charlotte Metro Credit Union, continues to tread forward with growth.



In June 2021, it wrapped up its merger with Greensboro-based Premier Federal Credit Union. Then on Dec. 6, Skyla announced plans to combine with Virginia-based Parsons Federal Credit Union. Skyla's merger with Parsons FCU is expected to be effective on Jan. 1 and will be officially complete following a data conversion in August.



The two mergers mark a fresh beginning for Skyla as company leaders settle into a new brand, anticipate enhancing the credit union's digital capabilities and expand the team.



Parsons FCU and Skyla each have a different business model but the same philosophy in how their members come first — which is one of the reasons the two companies were compelled to combine operations. Skyla offers digital services, but excels in branches. Parsons FCU is a virtual credit union, so Skyla wanted to lean on its digital expertise.



"Skyla — in our collaboration with Premier and Charlotte Metro — we're both tremendous at branching," said Eric Gelly, CEO of Skyla. "We're pretty good at digital and remote, but we have aspirations to get better. So, we believe that we can take the DNA from Parsons and become a better remote experience."



Gelly said it's vice versa for Parsons. The credit union's outreach from its main operations in Pasadena and Centreville, Virginia, could benefit as a result of the merger, he said.



Prior to Covid-19, Parsons FCU noticed it needed a growth avenue beyond what it currently offered in order to survive, said Ray Crouse, current CEO at Parsons. After moving its headquarters from Pasadena to Centreville in 2019, the credit union searched for possible merging partners.



"And Eric was just going through the Premier merger and he said: 'Well, why haven't you asked me?' And, quite honestly, I said: 'I didn't think you'd want me. I'm a California-based credit union,'" Crouse said. "And he goes: 'No. There's parts of your business model I like. I'm not into merging for numbers. I'm into merging for pieces that I think will make the overall credit union better.'"



Following that discussion, Gelly and former Charlotte Metro CEO Bob Bruns traveled to Virginia last fall to meet with Parsons' board members, he said. The board discussed how it would be fitting to merge with an institution that was willing to change its name. Charlotte Metro happened to be in the process of rebranding to Skyla.



"We're going to either spend this much money — seven figures — to roll the dice and survive," Crouse said. "Or we can go ahead and take our strengths and merge with a very strong credit union and pick up our missing pieces, and it not impact our capital."



Parsons' board members unanimously agreed to pursue the merger with Skyla. Post-merger, Crouse will transition from CEO of Parsons to president of Skyla's wealth management group and the Credit Union Services Organization.



Gelly said Skyla is also expanding its board. It will add two board members and one associate board member from Parson. That will bring the Skyla board to 11 members.



Skyla is additionally undertaking a new online platform with more functionality and benefits for its members that will launch in April. Gelly noted Skyla will retain all of Parsons' employees. Since they won't fully onboard until August, they won't have to go through the digital change until then. Parsons employees will have the option to relocate to Charlotte if they choose.



"In today's world, as we all know, all of us can be pretty effective working from just about anywhere," Gelly said. "We're willing to work with our employees and meet them where their needs are."



Skyla is also currently building a new flagship branch at 912 Central Ave. in Charlotte, but it's experiencing some opening delays due to a supply-chain shortage and is awaiting an elevator, Gelly said.



"The branch itself is almost done. They've held off a little bit on construction because this elevator we've had on order for quite some time is delayed," he said. "We envision opening the flagship branch late January, possibly February, without an elevator to get to the second floor, which is not ideal. But if we can get the elevator sooner that would be nice to complete the project. "



Gelly said he still expects to break ground on the credit union's headquarters in the Elizabeth neighborhood in 2023, following the completion of the flagship branch.

