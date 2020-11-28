Today is Small Business Saturday, a day to support local businesses in your community.

Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday is a campaign meant to give small business owners a boost during the holiday season.

This year it's critical due to the lack of cash flow and business during the pandemic.

American Express started the event back in 2010 to encourage customers to support mom-and-pop shops and other local stores in their communities.

To help small businesses here in the city, Mayor Bill de Blasio and the Small Business Services Commissioner announced the start of the "Shop Your City" initiative earlier this week. It's an effort to get New Yorkers to shop local throughout the entire holiday season in their boroughs and neighborhoods.