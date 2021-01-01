WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Laying out materials and photos of furniture is how LuxySpace designers Christina Kaz and Lilit Devejian make a mood board — both physically and digitally.

The pair have been tasked with designing a home, and the mood board they are working with reflects one room’s vision.

“It’s all about the feeling and design ideas and then transforming those into our mood boards", said Kaz.

Lilit and Christina’s mission is to not only to create beautiful spaces, but to establish an elevated existence using the power of interior design to make any atmosphere feel healing, empowering, encouraging, and inspiring



Some of their recommendations include painting, investing in artwork, adding drapery or an area rug, or bringing in plants

Before they build the mood board, they start with an in-depth discovery with their clients to learn the “why” behind their vision.

Today they’re at Interlude Home, a showroom in the West Hollywood design district, making some pre-selections for their client based on the mood board they built after discovery.

“This is the inspirational chair … so Christina is considering that chair right now", said Devejian.

So after the year that 2020 was, and how much time we’ve spent in our homes, they want to bring in new, uplifting energy into your home for a fresh start in the new year.

“A different kind of lighting will change the way a space feels. So if you want to warm up a space so it feels a little cozier get a light fixture that gives you that vibe", said Devejian.

“It’s very therapeutic, it’s very calming, it’s very peaceful", said Devejian.

Whether it’s become a place to work, exercise, attend school, or relax, COVID-19 has changed how we live in our homes. It’s also changed how designers do business.

Nowadays Christina and Lilit work with their clients virtually.

Regardless of your style or budget, the pair say it’s important to pursue something that is true to who you are, so your space reflects your authentic story.

“Your story is surrounding yourself with things that inspire you, that make you feel good", said Devejian.

It’s all about the joy they bring with creating a new space.

“It feels so good and you get so happy when you see your client at the end of the result, they walk in and they’re just blown away", said Kaz.

So as we turn the calendar page into a brand-new year, it’s a good time to reimagine your space and make it as comfortable as possible — inviting in harmonious energy for what we hope is an easy 2021.