According to the Lesbian Bar Project, there were about 200 lesbian bars across the country in 1980. That number has dwindled to fewer than 25 today. When the owners of Silver Lake’s Eszett decided to close down their restaurant last fall, and the general manager had an inspiration. Mara Herbkersman and her colleague, Emily Bielagus, would take over the space and turn it into LA’s newest — and only — brick and mortar Sapphic bar. They shared their story on LA Times Today.

“As a lesbian, I pretty much know where every single lesbian bar is across all 50 states. For me, it’s almost like I’m comforted knowing where all these spaces are. And because there are so few of them across the country, they’re very easy to keep track of,” Bielagus said. “I look forward to offering those people a more consistent home base.”

Herbkersman ran programming at Eszett before it became The Ruby Fruit. She and Bielagus came up with the idea of hosting lesbian parties at the restaurant, which were incredibly popular. Herbkersman explained how The Ruby Fruit differs from the LGBT-friendly nightlife in West Hollywood.

“I found when I was single that I had a really hard time finding a place to go out and meet women. There was no place that I could do that and feel comfortable. West Hollywood is very gay man centric, and that’s great and it’s fun, but it’s also such a huge party. It’s not the kind of like vibe where you can just go in by yourself and have a casual night and maybe meet somebody. This is going to be a place where you know that you can come five days a week to have a particular experience,” Herbkersman said.

While Eszette’s closing has been bittersweet for Herbkersman and Bielagus, it was important to them to make the space their own.

“We want to underline that this is a place that celebrates queer joy. It’s a place that’s pleasure-forward. We’re here to have fun, to talk with one another, be in community, foster community, meet new people, celebrate new love, old love, but it’s really just about that joyful part of life that you get to come and embrace and enjoy. It doesn’t have to do with any kind of outside family drama or anything. Just come here, have a glass of wine, hug a friend, smile,” Bielagus concluded.

The Ruby Fruit is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 5 to 10 p.m. Go to @TheRubyFruit on Instagram for more information.

