Last week, CEO Bob Iger ordered workers back to the office four days a week, Monday through Thursday, starting March 1. LA Times Roger Vincent has been writing about the evolution of the workweek as the pandemic wanes. He joined Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today” to talk about the beginning of the end of the work-from-home era.

“During it, the beginning of the pandemic, we all remember everybody had to work from home all the time. Since then, it’s been a little bit at a time easing back into the office for some people. Others are still at home. There’s a lot of experimentation going on and letting people work where they want to. In some cases now, there are companies even trying working just 32 hours a week,” Vincent said.

Only about 20% of workers are going into the office on Friday now. One Kentucky company has eliminated work on Fridays altogether.

“Some companies, including Gun Interactive in Kentucky, have decided that employees should just work four days a week for a total of 32 hours for the same pay. So, they’re essentially getting every Friday as a paid holiday. People use that day to get their errands done to unwind. It’s been a big hit,” Vincent shared.

An international study conducted last year showed that out of 33 companies, 18 saw success with the 32-hour work week and would implement it going forward. That study showed that productivity increased and absenteeism and resignations decreased.

Still, Vincent said, there is opposition to the idea of a four-day workweek.

“The Chamber of Commerce in California called it a job killer, that the idea of working 32 hour weeks would make the state noncompetitive and create a lot of regulations that would be difficult for employers. And I understand that. I think it’s going to work better as a volunteer option. There was also a national bill to look at it, but it hasn’t gone anywhere. But I think it’s probably going to work in the near future as a volunteer option, not as a requirement,” he said.

