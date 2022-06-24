U.S. airlines delayed or cancelled over 35,000 flights a week ago, leaving thousands of travelers stranded. Airlines said staffing shortages are to blame.

Meanwhile, flight prices continue to soar.

LA Times travel reporter Hugo Martin talked with LA Times Today host Lisa McRee about how travelers can navigate the pricey flight market.

Demand for flights is skyrocketing. TSA officials have said the U.S. is on track to break previous travel records this year. But, Martin said airlines are struggling to keep up, and ticket prices are rising.

“The industry not only has huge fuel prices to deal with, which are one of the biggest costs of an airline... but they also are not back up to full staff. When the pandemic first hit and the number [of passengers] dropped to nearly zero, airlines just laid off and furloughed a lot of people, pilots, flight attendants, mechanics. And getting all those people back to work is not that easy,” he said.

With fewer staff members working, there are no backup crews ready if a COVID outbreak or some other issue arises. This leads to cancelled flights and stranded travelers.

Martin shared some tips for travelers who want to save some money on flights and accommodation.

“Look for regional airports. So, if you’re coming to LA, for example, you might consider Burbank Airport, you might consider Long Beach, Ontario. You might consider coming earlier. Sometimes if you fly earlier, you can avoid the [high] prices. Say that you’re going to a wedding on a weekend. Sometimes, if you fly a Wednesday or Thursday for that wedding, you’ll save so much that you could then get a hotel room for that extra money, work remotely, and save money that way,” he shared.

