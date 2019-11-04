LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez profiles Marcus Grimmie—Christina Grimmie’s big brother, best friend, and tour manager.

Marcus was by his sister’s side every step of the way as she skyrocketed to stardom.

In 2009, at age 15, Christina began uploading videos on to YouTube videos of herself singing. She quickly became an internet sensation, amassing millions of fans and went on to perform on Ellen, Dancing With the Stars, and more.

But her biggest break came in 2014 when she placed third on NBC’s The Voice. Christina went on to perform her own music to sold out crowds on global tours.

MORE LA STORIES:

After a performance in Orlando in 2016, during a routine fan meet and greet, Christina was shot and killed by a deranged man.

Marcus saw the attack unfold and tackled the gunman to the ground. The killer then turned the gun on himself. Orlando police said no doubt Marcus’ actions prevented what likely could have been a mass shooting. This was not the only tragedy to hit Orlando that weekend.

The following evening, 49 people were gunned down at the Pulse Nightclub. That tragedy, on the heels of his own, highlighted to Marcus the distinct loss of attention on the victims and their families.

In his sister’s memory, Marcus and his parents set up the Christina Grimmie Foundation to assist families in the wake of gun violence and also to help those impacted by breast cancer. His mom battled breast cancer for two decades. Last Fall, breast cancer took her life.

Two months later, the Borderline tragedy happened in Marcus’ own Thousand Oaks neighborhood.

Working with the Ventura County District Attorney and Victim’s Assistance Unit, Marcus and the Christina Grimmie Foundation stepped in immediately to provide financial and emotional assistance to several Borderline victim’s families in crisis. In addition, Marcus continues to release unpublished music of Christina’s that she recorded before her death.

Even in her death, Christina has nearly a million followers on Spotify. Funds from sales of her music benefit the Foundation.

New episodes of LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez premiere Mondays at 9 p.m. on Spectrum News 1.