LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 9.8% in September, down from a revised 10.1% in August, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

The rate in September 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was 13%.

In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted numbers were unavailable, the September jobless rate was 5%, down from 6% in August.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 7.5% in September, the same rate as August but below the September 2020 rate of 10.6%. The comparable estimates for the nation were 4.8% in September, 5.2% in August and 7.8% in September 2020.

According to the EDD, total nonfarm employment in Los Angeles County increased by 31,500 jobs between August and September, settling at about 4.28 million. The government sector added the most jobs, 19,000, most notably in educational services thanks to the return of in-person instruction at schools.