Dave & Buster's restaurant/entertainment locations accross New York state are laying off hundreds of employees.

According to WARN notices posted on the state's website, there are 804 jobs being eliminated.

A total of 548 are in upstate New York with 256 around the New York City area.

Many of the positions were part of temporary layoffs that began in March. The layoffs will become permanent as of December 8, 2020 or during the two weeks following that date.

