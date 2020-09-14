BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Nearly 300 people working for the Jewish Community Center of Greater Rochester are losing their jobs.

According to a WARN notice posted on the state Department of Labor website, 296 people at the Louis S. Wolk JCC on Edgewood Avenue in Brighton are being let go.

They were part of 343 people furloughed in March because of the pandemic.

The reason for the terminations is listed as "unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19."

The layoffs take effect on Monday, September 14.