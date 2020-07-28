STUDIO CITY, Calif. — While the GOP proposal for the next unemployment emergency relief package, the HEALS Act, undergoes negotiation with Democrats, millions of Americans who are relying on Federal benefits are worried that the proposed reduction from $600 a week to $200 a week will have a huge impact on their already financially-stressed lives.

Since the pandemic hit, Studio City resident Vicki Moser has been spending most of her time in her apartment, but her daily dog walks get her out of the house. Like many, Moser has been receiving unemployment benefits that have been keeping her afloat, just barely.

What You Need To Know The GOP-proposed relief package is set at $1 trillion and includes provisions for education, testing, and unemployment benefits



The $1,200 stimulus payments would continue for those who were making $75,000 or less and would be prorated for those who make over that amount



The new payments would use a formula to not exceed 70% of recipients' pre-pandemic earnings



The bill package is now being negotiated with Democrats

One of the arguments the GOP is citing for the reduction in weekly benefits is that many recipients have been receiving more money on unemployment than they were earning at work, thus dissuading many from returning to their jobs. Conversely, many employees are citing unsafe work places, lack of robust safety protocols, and increased health risks as contributing factors for staying home.

Moser, however, wants to return to work, in fact, she needs to. Her job as a booker for conventions has vanished and the industry is not likely to return anytime soon.

“I've been worried for quite a while now,” said Moser. “I knew that on July 25, [the current relief] was over. And of course, I'd been looking for a job but I'm not even getting offered any jobs. So, what's going on in my head right now is that I have to reinvent myself…again.”

Moser has been keeping up with her bills so far, but the news from Capitol Hill has her worried she will have to start thinking about which bills she can actually afford to pay should the benefits diminish.

“I won't be able to pay my rent without the stimulus,” she said.

Moser, who is in her 60’s, lives with her 22-year-old son who is helping her out some, but her plans for retirement have quickly vanished and she has been contacting her pool of friends and colleagues for help.

“I have to go back to work. I'm going to start my own bookkeeping business, and I'm in the process of going to visit a friend who's going to help me get everything started,” she said.

She has made a deal with a friend to get help setting up an at-home business in exchange for teaching him QuickBooks accounting software. Another sign of the rising barter economy.

Moser and her son both contracted COVID-19 in March and recovered. She now donates plasma as her system is rich with the antibodies that can be used in treating others. She says she wasn't as badly off as some, but the last few months have derailed her life plans.

“It's scary,” Moser said. “I mean, I was just trying to wind down my career, not reinvent myself again.”

Moser was just beginning to get a solid financial footing again following a costly divorce years ago, and now all the years put into her career seem fruitless.

“I don't want to do this. I had a really nice job,” she said with a thoughtful pause. “It's not what I thought it was gonna be, but my whole life hasn't been the picket fence story anyway. I'm hoping that somebody will give me a chance and I'll find even a better fit for me.”

While Moser is staying proactive and has some options, she also knows the clock is ticking and that she may not be able to count on the government's financial lifeboat much longer.