In an interview that aired Sunday just hours after Russian bombs rained down on the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odesa, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said delays in receiving munitions and weapons slowed his country’s counteroffensive and gave Russian forces time to litter the land with minefields.

What You Need To Know Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said delays in receiving munitions and weapons slowed his country’s counteroffensive against Russian invaders and allowed them to litter the land with minefields



An April report from the Slovakia-based think tank GLOBSEC said that Ukraine is the “largest mined territory in the world”



The Ukrainian president said his military’s counteroffensive is now “progressively” liberating areas of the country held by Russians, but the pace is slower than expected because of entrenched Russian troops and the mines they were able to sew through captured territory



Zelenskyy reiterated his government’s goal of reclaiming all Ukrainian territory held by Russia, including Crimea, which was annexed in 2014

“We did have plans to start it in spring, but we didn't because, frankly, we had not enough munitions and armaments, and not enough brigades properly trained in these weapons,” Zelenskyy said on CNN’s "Fareed Zakaria GPS" via a translator. “It provided Russia with time to mine all our lands and build several lines of defense.”

“It's always better to see the victory come sooner. This is what we also want, but the question is the price of this victory. So let us not throw people under tanks,” Zelenskyy added.

An April report from the Slovakia-based think tank GLOBSEC said that Ukraine is the “largest mined territory in the world” and that 30% of the country was exposed to “intense combat operations” that leave those areas riddled with mines and other explosives.

The Ukrainian president said his military’s counteroffensive is now “progressively” liberating areas of the country held by Russians, but the pace is slower than expected because of entrenched Russian troops and the mines they were able to sew through captured territory.

In a separate interview on the same program on Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Ukraine has “taken back about 50% of what was initially seized” and cautioned the counteroffensive was still in its “relatively early days.”

“The Russians have put in place strong defenses but I'm convinced that with the equipment and support they've received now from more than 50 countries, with the training that their forces have gotten … with the fact that, unlike the Russians, Ukrainians are fighting for their land, for their future, for their country, for their freedom — I think that is the decisive element,” Blinken said. “It will not play out over the next week or two. We're still looking, I think, at several months.”

Zelenskyy spent much of the last year lobbying its allies for continued military aid, securing promises of U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets from European countries and billions more in weapons from the U.S., including the controversial cluster munitions that have already made their way to the battlefield.

But the F-16s, which Zelenskyy has argued are needed to match Russian airpower, won’t arrive until the end of the year at the earliest, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said this week. And Ukrainian pilots and crew will need months of training before they can see combat, though that has already begun in some European countries.

Zelenskyy also speculated support for the war in Russia is fading after mercenary commander Yevgeny Prigozhin led a march of his troops from the front to the outskirts of Moscow in an apparent protest of the Russian military’s decision making. It’s not clear what role Prigozhin and his private army, the Wagner Group, will play in the war going forward, but they were allowed to leave the country unharmed and Prigozhin later met with Russian President Vladmir Putin, according to the Kremlin.

“I think we can understand what is happening to the strength of the Russian army or rather their lack of motivation when we see what is happening to the Russian society,” Zelenskyy said. “You could see that Putin lost the strength of the vertical of his power. The steps made by Prigozhin clearly attest to that.”

“They don't see victories in civil life, in military activities, and even those who support this policy of war and aggression of President Putin, I think this percentage is going down,” he added of the Russian civilian population. “There is no unity in Russia, and this is why we need to act.”

In the interview on Sunday, Zelenskyy reiterated his government’s goal of reclaiming all Ukrainian territory held by Russia, including Crimea, which was annexed in 2014. On Saturday, Ukraine bombed a Russian ammunition depot in the region after attacking the only bridge between Crimea and Russia earlier in the week. Zelenskyy did not rule out destroying the key bridge entirely.

“The objective is to reclaim the whole of Crimea because it's our sovereign territory,” Zelenskyy said. “This is the road used to feed the war with ammunition and this has been done on a daily basis. And it’s militarized the Crimean peninsula. For us, this is, understandably, an enemy facility built outside the law, outside the international laws and all applicable norms.”

After the interview, Zelenskyy once again appealed to his allies for further support, specifically requesting more air defense systems. He tweeted a video with English captions made by a Ukrainian government-run media organization that included depictions of crumbling buildings and bloodied citizens in the aftermath of Russian bombings across the country this month.

According to the video, the cost of Russian attacks over the course of the war included 160,000 homes demolished, over 10,000 power supply facilities destroyed or damaged, 4,300 educational institutions damaged, and over 2,700 cultural monuments damaged. A historic cathedral and 24 other landmarks were severely damaged by the bombings in Odessa on Sunday, officials told the Associated Press.

“Our defenders of the sky have saved thousands of lives,” Zelenskyy wrote, thanking allies for providing equipment previously. “But we need more air defense systems for our entire territory, for all our cities and communities. The world must not get used to Russian terror – terror must be defeated.”