The United States and China accused each other Wednesday of engaging in “economic coercion” by restricting companies from their own country from doing business with the other.

What You Need To Know The United States and China accused each other Wednesday of engaging in “economic coercion” by restricting companies from their own country from doing business with the other



The war of words came after China announced Sunday that computer chips made by U.S.-based Micron Technology Inc. will be banned due to unspecified security risks



A day earlier, G-7 nations agreed during their summit in Hiroshima, Japan, to launch an initiative to combat China’s economic coercion of other countries and vowed to challenge Beijing’s “malign” economic practices they say create an uneven playing field



John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, told reporters that China's actions were "clearly an attempt to undermine the strong stance that was taken by the G-7 against economic coercion"

The war of words came after China announced Sunday that computer chips made by U.S.-based Micron Technology Inc. will be banned due to unspecified security risks.

A day earlier, G-7 nations agreed during their summit in Hiroshima, Japan, to launch an initiative to combat China’s economic coercion of other countries and vowed to challenge Beijing’s “malign” economic practices they say create an uneven playing field. The G-7 leaders also said they will work to reduce dependence on China in their critical supply chains.

John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, told reporters that China’s claims about Micron chips are “baseless.”

“It’s clearly an attempt to undermine the strong stance that was taken by the G-7 against economic coercion out there in Hiroshima,” he said. “I mean, it came just one day after the G-7 leaders issued their first-ever statements on economic resilience and security.

“So how do they respond to criticism over economic coercion? With economic coercion,” Kirby added.

Kirby said Beijing’s actions are inconsistent with China’s assertion that it’s open for business. He said the U.S. is “engaged directly” with Beijing about its position and is seeking clarity on the Micron ban.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning defended Beijing’s Micron ban Wednesday, saying the security review was “conducted in accordance with the law.”

Mao complained the United States has imposed restrictions on more than 1,200 Chinese companies on security grounds “without any factual basis.” She accused Washington of misusing national security as an excuse to “unreasonably suppress Chinese companies.”

“This is economic coercion and is unacceptable,” Mao said.

Micron said it will cooperate with the Chinese regulator and is evaluating the ban’s impact, according to its chief financial officer, Mark Murphy.



“We remain unclear as to what security concerns exist,” Murphy said on a JP Morgan technology industry conference call. “We’ve had no complaints from customers on the security of our products.”

President Joe Biden said during a news conference in Hiroshima on Sunday that he believes a “thaw” in U.S.-China relations would happen “very shortly.” He did not elaborate.

Communications between the U.S. and China broke down in February after Biden ordered a suspected Chinese spy balloon flying over the U.S. to be shot down. Biden on Sunday called the balloon incident “silly.”

Kirby said Biden’s comment about a “thaw” with China was in reference to communications that have remained open between the two world powers. The U.S., Kirby said, is seeking more meetings with Chinese officials with the goal of rescheduling the trip Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled to Beijing after the balloon incident. It also wants to restore an open line of communication between Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu.

Kirby predicted the Micron ban would not set back those efforts.

“This is a complicated relationship, and there's going to be ups and downs,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.