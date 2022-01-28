Russia has positioned enough troops along Ukraine’s border to give it the capability of seizing Ukrainian cities and significant territories, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday.

Austin said U.S. officials still don’t believe Putin has made a final decision on whether to invade Ukraine. Russia has amassed at least 100,000 troops along the border it shares with Ukraine, as well as in Crimea, Belarus and Transnistria, a Russian-backed breakaway region of Moldova. There also is Russian naval activity in the northern Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean Sea.

Russia’s military positioning gives President Vladimir Putin a wide range of options, anywhere from a full-blown invasion to retreat through diplomacy, Austin said.

“Conflict is not inevitable,” Austin said during a Pentagon news briefing. “There is still time and space for diplomacy. The United States, in lockstep with our allies and partners, has offered Russia a path away from crisis and toward greater security.”

The Pentagon announced Monday it has placed 8,500 troops on “heightened alert” for possible deployment to eastern Europe to aid a NATO response force “or if other situations develop.” President Joe Biden has said he has no intention of sending U.S. troops into Ukraine to engage in combat.

Austin promised that the U.S. will honor its commitment to reinforce security in NATO countries, which does not include Ukraine.

“Our focus is not on fighting in Ukraine,” the defense secretary said. “It's on reassuring our NATO partners and allies.”

The Pentagon chief also said the U.S. remains committed to helping Ukraine by providing military equipment and artillery, training, and tactical advice.

Russia insists it is not planning an invasion and has accused the U.S. and NATO of escalating intentions, which they deny. Meanwhile, U.S. officials say Russian state media is reporting disinformation about alleged activities in eastern Ukraine, possibly to justify an attack.

“They're not fooling us,” Austin said. “We remain focused on Russian disinformation, including the potential creation of pretext for further invasion or strikes on Donbas.”

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said in the same news briefing that Russia has positioned itself to potentially do “horrific” damage in Ukraine.

“Given the type of forces that are arrayed — the ground maneuver forces, the artillery, the ballistic missiles, the air forces — all of it together, if that was unleashed on Ukraine, it would be significant, very significant,” he said. “And it would result in a significant amount of casualties, and then you can imagine what that might look like in dense urban areas, all along roads and so on and so forth.”

Milley said Russia’s activity “dose feel different” this time compared to past military exercises.

“This is larger in scale and scope and the massive forces than anything we've seen in recent memory,” he said. “And I think you'd have to go back quite a while, into the Cold War days, to see something of this magnitude.”

Milley said Ukraine, with a military of 150,000 active service members and additional reserve troops, has improved its combat capabilities since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. But he said Ukraine still needs additional help to defend itself.