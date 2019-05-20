ORLANDO, Fla. — We're in the midst of alligator mating season, and experts say they can get a little crazier than normal. We have some tips to make sure you don't have a close encounter with them.

Gator mating season is underway in Florida

Estimated 1.5 to 2 million gators in the wild

Experts say to keep your distance if you encounter one

There are a lot of alligators in Florida, experts say we have the highest population.

"They estimate anywhere between one and a half to two million alligators in the wild," said Brandon Fisher, director of media relations at Gatorland.

From now until mid-June, males and females are mating.

"They've got all kinds of hormones going on during this time, so they're out searching, so they're going be protective of their territories-- especially the males," Fisher added.

He says they're not aggressive, as much as they are defensive.

Tip #1: Keep your distance

"20, 25 feet is a good distance to keep away from them. Alligators are going to spend a lot of time in the water, they're kind of awkward up on land, they don't want to be up on land," Fisher said.

Tip #2: Watch your pets and children while out walking

"Don't be around the lakes, rivers and ponds. Keep your distance from them, gators are more active from dusk til dawn, so during the night time, you don't want to be swimming around the water or walking around at all," Fisher added.

Tip #3: Carry on with your life, don't fear them

Fisher says an alligator doesn't see us as food since we're too big.

