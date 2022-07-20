Just hours after Roe v. Wade was overturned, California First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom spoke out about the decision, expressing her outrage. An advocate for gender equality, she sees the issue of abortion intertwined with women’s rights.

“My heart is broken, remains broken for those across the country who can bear children, women and girls in particular, who are inheriting a culture that again sees them as less valuable, as unequal, less deserving, unable to determine their own faiths and destinies, and when they choose to have children,” Siebel Newsom told “Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen.

Siebel Newsom’s new documentary, “Fair Play,” explores gender equity at home and how balancing housework can improve a family’s lifestyle.

“[Women are] told that we could do, and be and have it all. Maybe not all at the same time, but unfortunately what’s happened is as women have advanced in their careers while raising children… the political and corporate culture have been built around men’s lives and men’s roles and men’s needs,” Siebel Newsom said.

Her documentary was inspired by the bestselling book, also titled “Fair Play” by Eve Rodsky. The film follows three American families as they navigate finding balance at home. Siebel Newsom directed, wrote and produced the film in partnership with Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine.

To the filmmaker, cultural values of an individualistic, power and money hungry society are rooted in the patriarchy.

“Unfortunately, we women, and minorities, and members of different communities that have been marginalized, oppressed and ostracized and are lacking in power,” Siebel Newsom said. “We’re continually bumping heads or clashing [against a patriarchal society].”

In contrast to other states, she sees California as a symbol of hope.

“We’re trying to make California sort of the light on the hill of what’s possible when you believe in equality and you stand up for equality,” Siebel Newsom said. “I just wish that every person of color, every poor person, every marginalized person, every person that can bear a child, every member of the LGBTQ community, and every woman and girl could feel seen and heard like hopefully they do in California.”

The documentary, while featuring three regular families across the country, features interviews with Melinda Gates, U.S. Representative Katie Porter, Ai-jen Poo and Tony Porter. It is available on Apple TV, Amazon Prime and a few other streaming services.