"I just want to say one word to you, just one word."



"Yes, sir?"



"Are you listening?"



"Yes, I am."



"Plastics!"



That famous exchange from the 1967 film, The Graduate" couldn’t ring more true for Keon Khatibi. As one of the owners of Solter Plastics in West LA, he’s working around the clock.



"We were working 40 hours per week normal. Now, each one of our guys is working 50-60 hours a week, plus weekends. We’re normally closed on the weekends. I think we’re even thinking about going full-time seven days-a-week," Khatibi said.



No more trophies or artsy etchings. Khatibi said their small factory is cutting almost all plastic dividers and sneeze guards, customized for their clients.



'We’ve got grocery stores. We’ve got banks. We’ve got hotels, restaurants," he said.



"You don’t have to buy something online and hope it works. You just say 'Hey, here’s our space, here’s our dimensions,' and we’ll make it to your size ready to fit," Khatibi said.



He said a private school in Culver City ordered 500 U-shaped partitions for all their students desks. More complicated orders get run through this machine, programmed to cut the plastic using a laser. Standard orders are cut by hand with a table saw, then sanded, and glued together before they’re ready for business.



"We’re making everything free standing, so it’s basically, you pick it up, it’s ready to go. You set it on the counter. You don’t have to hire a handy man or someone else to do the work," Khatibi said.



Anthony Pratt, who works the front desk, has been trying to keep up with the hundreds of orders.



"By the end of the day, I clear it and by the morning, about an hour in, it’s back at that again," he said. "People don’t even think about the fabricators that are getting these orders and the tremendous stress they have. There are only two of them in the back. You would think, it’s 10 of them."



And the phones have not stopped ringing.

"All three lines ringing every 30 seconds to a minute, so we’re looking to hire more people literally just to answer phones," Khatibi said.



And as more stores and restaurants reopen, demand only continues to skyrocket.



"I think the gray hair shows the lack of sleep," Khatbi said with a smile.



A lack of sleep perhaps, but no shortage of pride for his small team, working hard to help other businesses reopen safely.



"As a small business, we’re able to do something on a huge scale, so that’s pretty cool and exciting," Khatibi said.



As mentioned in the film, "The Graduate," "There’s a great future in plastics."



And one Khatibi could have never imagined.



"It’s a crazy wave that we’re riding right now," he said.