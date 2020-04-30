The U.S. House recently passed a $484 billion emergency spending package for small businesses and hospitals, and to provide testing for Americans. But Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) tells Inside the Issues more protections are needed to help families through this economic crisis.

“Frankly, I think we need to go big. I think this country should have a payroll guarantee, like Brittan and many other European countries are adopting, so that all businesses large and small continue to make payroll, employees are not laid off or furloughed, we don't put an overly burdensome weight upon our unemployment system and when we do turn the corner, people don't have to look for jobs because they kept the one they already had,” he said.

26 million newly-unemployed Americans. Small businesses shutting down.



Today’s $500 billion for small businesses, hospitals and testing, testing, testing is another step forward.



Rep. Schiff said he was fighting for California’s small businesses because, per capita, the Golden State is the least successful in accessing funding when “we’re obviously a powerhouse in terms of our small-business community in California.”

Banks have been accused of picking which business would get loans and favoring larger companies over smaller ones.

Rep. Schiff said he is working to establish a bipartisan oversight committee to make sure that doesn’t happen with future loans and to get answers to how the money is being distributed to California’s businesses.

“We have concerns about funding going out to small businesses or that $500 billion fund to large industry. That was not to be used by banks to pick their favorite customers, or by the administration to pick their friends,” he said. “A lot of small business customers of large banks are having trouble getting funding in this program because those large banks are prioritizing their more lucrative customers. That was also not the plan. And there's some large businesses that are getting help that they don't need right now, and so there really needs to be, I think, programmatic changes but as well, very strong oversight of these expenditures.”

