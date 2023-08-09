Lawmakers in Congress are looking to learn more about artificial intelligence as the technology becomes more popular.
Last month, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer assembled a team of bipartisan lawmakers that will hold a series of "AI Insight Forums" beginning in the fall.
It's an effort to pass future legislation and establish regulations.
Julie Samuels, the president and executive director of Tech:NYC, a nonprofit that advocates for the city's technology industry, joined NY1 political anchor Errol Louis on “Inside City Hall” Tuesday night to discuss the future of artificial intelligence.