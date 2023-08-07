There was a positive 8% annual investment return for the city's pension funds for the fiscal year that just ended, according to city Comptroller Brad Lander.

That is despite fears of a recession and record inflation, and it's higher than the target of 7% that was set by the state legislature.

That means the city can reduce how much it is contributing to the pension system over the next five years.

"Fiscal year 2021 was one of the best years ever for the stock market. Fiscal year 2022, one of the worst. This year, as we say, was a little better, about 1% better than our target. But the goal is long-term returns," Lander told Errol Louis Monday night on "Inside City Hall."

Lander oversees the city's five public pension funds, which are worth over $253 billion.