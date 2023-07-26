Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella on Sunday morning announced that he plans to file a lawsuit against the MTA's congestion pricing plan, which will toll drivers entering Manhattan below 60th Street.

The news comes just days after New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy filed a lawsuit, accusing the federal government of violating the environmental review process by moving forward with the plan without a more robust procedure.

In response, the MTA says the lawsuit is baseless and the envrionmental assessment was supervised at every level by President Joe Biden's administration.

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella sat down with Errol Louis on “Inside City Hall” Tuesday night to talk about congestion pricing.

"I call it for what it is. I do think it is a driving tax," Fossella said.

Fossella thinks the air quality of Staten Island will be diminished if congestion pricing is implemented. He says the plan would also hurt the wallets of Staten Islanders.