Mayor Eric Adams has defended the city’s efforts to improve conditions on Rikers Island, despite the increasing possibility that a federal takeover of the city’s troubled jail complex is on the horizon.
Earlier this week, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams urged a court-appointed receiver to take control of Rikers.
It all comes amid a recent report by a court-appointed federal monitor detailed the city’s failures at reining in the ongoing violence at the city jail.
Elizabeth Glazer, former director of the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice, joined NY1 political anchor Errol Louis on “Inside City Hall” Wednesday to discuss what the future holds for Rikers Island.
She is also the founder and co-editor of the publication Vital City.