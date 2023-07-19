The Traffic Mobility Review Board is meeting Wednesday to consider recommendations on congestion pricing.

This toll structure proposal would charge drivers entering Manhattan's central business district starting in 2024.

In advance, the Congestion Pricing Now Coalition, which consists of various transit organizations, submitted its own suggestions for exemptions and ways to prevent drivers from circumventing paying the tolls.

They believe congestion pricing will save the deteriorating public transit system, as well as help the environment.

Kate Slevin, the executive vice president at the Regional Plan Association, and Danna Dennis, a community organizer for Riders Alliance, sat down with Errol Louis on “Inside City Hall” Tuesday night to talk about some of the recommendations.

Both Riders Alliance and the Regional Plan Association are part of the Congestion Pricing Now Coalition.

“Our fight is still to make sure that we maximize the most out of this, in terms of getting the funding that’s needed,” Dennis said. “This is the biggest source in revenue that we have on the table to fix our subway, to modernize our signal system.”