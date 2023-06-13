City Comptroller Brad Lander joined NY1 political anchor Errol Louis Monday night on "Inside City Hall" to discuss NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell's resignation.

Sewell is resigning after nearly a year and a half in the role, Mayor Eric Adams confirmed Monday. Her resignation comes weeks after Sewell proposed discipline for a top NYPD chief who let an arrested officer walk.

"I think Keechant Sewell is really a class act, was bringing a fresh perspective but a valuable one, and I think it is a shame that New York City is losing its first Black woman police commissioner after just 18 months," Lander said.

During Monday's interview, Lander also discussed affordable housing in the city, the future of offices across the five boroughs, the state of Hudson Yards and what can be done to help migrants arriving in Manhattan.

"I wanted a big housing deal that would have allowed enabling more production and protecting tenants and putting some vouchers out there," Lander said.