Reports estimate that there are now more than 37,000 asylum seekers residing in the city's shelter system. That is nearly half of the total homeless population in the city.

The influx comes amid a rise in tensions between Mayor Eric Adams and the Hudson Valley regions after Adams rolled out a plan to send migrants to suburban hotels for temporary shelter.

Although the mayor is paying for the migrants to stay in two hotels — one in Orange County and another in Rockland County — leaders from both counties say they weren't given much choice in the matter.

City officials, including City Comptroller Brad Lander, say a stronger federal response would help the city do more to alleviate the crisis.

"Washington has to do more here. This is a federal obligation to provide support for people seeking asylum," Lander told NY1 political anchor Errol Louis Monday night on "Inside City Hall."

During Monday's interview, Lander also discussed how the city pension funds are distributed and gave an update on the city's housing market.

"We are invested broadly across the market in the vast majority of big American companies with stock and bond holdings," Lander said.