With the state budget crossing the finish line late Tuesday night, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is now officially set to receive its share of the $212 billion spending plan to save it from the financial woes it has been facing.

Aspects of the final plan include an increase in the payroll mobility tax, a one-time state infusion, $165 million from the city and $65 million dedicated to expanding and improving service, which will include five free bus lines.

Tom Wright, the president and CEO of the Regional Plan Association, a nonprofit focused on improving the infrastructure of the New York metropolitan area, joined Bobby Cuza on “Inside City Hall” Wednesday night to talk about the state budget and the future of the MTA.

"Yeah, this is definitely a win for the MTA," Wright said.