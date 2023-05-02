As part of the new state budget deal, New York will be expanding its ability to crack down on unlicensed cannabis shops that have sprouted up across the state.

The state will soon be able to impose fines and authorities will be able to inspect and potentially shut down unlicensed shops.

The new rules also mean those businesses could face tax law violations.

Advocates hope the new measures will help the state get a handle on the proliferation of illegal stores, which they say undermine the state's legal program.

Jesse Campoamor, a longtime consultant who helped shape the state's cannabis law, joined Bobby Cuza on “Inside City Hall” Tuesday night to discuss the new rules on enforcement efforts, as well as the future of the legal cannabis industry.