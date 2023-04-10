In a new report that will soon be released to the public, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is detailing the significant increase in the income inequality gap in the five boroughts since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report finds that the lowest-income city residents experienced growth in 2020, largely as a result of pandemic unemployment benefits. But they also had the most significant reversal in 2021 when aid decreased.

Meanwhile, higher-income earners experienced the opposite. Incomes decreased in 2020, but then drastically rebounded in 2021, further increasing the gap between New Yorkers.

This new report comes as the fight for higher minimum wages continues in New York. Attorney General Letitia James called on state to raise its minimum wage at a rally in the city on Monday.

Lander joined "Inside City Hall" Monday night to discuss his new report, the fight to raise minimum wage, former President Donald Trump and more.

"It is definetly time to raise the minimum wage," Lander said.