The state is ramping up its adult-use cannabis market, as this month marks two years since New York legalized marijuana.
Regulators approved 99 new provisional licenses for recreational marijuana dispensaries across the state on Monday.
This includes the first three licenses to be issued to individuals in Brooklyn.
It comes after a federal court last week lifted an injunction preventing state regulators from issuing legal cannabis licenses in several regions, including Brooklyn and the Buffalo area.
Chris Alexander, the executive director of the state Office of Cannabis Management, joined Errol Louis on “Inside City Hall” Monday night to discuss the state of New York’s legal marijuana industry, as well as the 99 new cannabis dispensary licenses issued by the state.
“There absolutely is a need for more dispensaries,” Alexander said. “We’re working tirelessly to get those additional dispensaries open so that product has a place to go.”