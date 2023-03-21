City Comptroller Brad Lander joined Errol Louis on “Inside City Hall” Monday night to discuss overtime in city agencies, jobs and care workers.

A new report released by the comptroller's office Monday takes a look into the city's spending for overtime last year.

The findings show the city exceeded its overtime budget by more than $1 billion, or almost twice the initial budget.

Over the last decade, actual overtime expenses increased from just under $1.5 billion back in 2013 to more than $2 billion last year.

The report also found that the NYPD spent $100 million more than its allotted overtime budget and that there has been no serious effort to control or document this spending.

This all comes as New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell clashed with City Councilmembers over the issue at a budget hearing on Monday.

Lander also talked about the state of the city’s economy in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failures.

“Even with the jitters from those banks and some other challenges we’re facing, the city’s economy has recovered in a strong way. There’s a lot of reasons to be optimistic about the city,” Lander said.