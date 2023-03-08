Mayor Eric Adams has unveiled a new blueprint that will help the city handle the influx of asylum seekers.
The city will get a new office that will be tasked with running an arrival center for migrants staying in emergency shelters.
It comes as the Adams administration has faced questions over how well the city is providing services for the nearly 50,000 asylum seekers that have come to the city since last spring.
Murad Awawdeh, the executive director of the New York Immigration Coalition, joined Errol Louis on “Inside City Hall” Tuesday night to discuss the new office and the migrant crisis.