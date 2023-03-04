A new survey shows business owners in Brooklyn are hopeful that revenue this year will increase compared to last year, but there are still concerns over inflation as well as crime.
Randy Peers, the president and CEO of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, joined Errol Louis on "Inside City Hall" Friday to discuss the survey the chamber conducted.
Nearly 70% of business owners in Brooklyn say rising inflation has significantly increased costs. And in regards to public safety, three in four respondents say they believe an increase in mental health issues is to blame.