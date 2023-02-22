Advocates and lawmakers are calling for the passage of a major bill that would overhaul the city’s health care system in an attempt to bring costs down and increase accessibility.

If passed, the bill would establish a first-in-the-nation office of health care accountability. The office would have the authority to make prices of hospital procedures public and audit city spending on municipal workforce health care costs.

City Councilmember Julie Menin, who represents parts of the Upper East Side and Roosevelt Island, is the lead sponsor of the bill.

“I care passionately about this issue,” Menin told Errol Louis on “Inside City Hall” Tuesday night. “What other industry do you have absolutely no idea when you are procuring a service what you are going to be charged, albeit at your most vulnerable time?”

The bill has over 40 sponsors on the City Council and the backing of some of the city’s biggest labor unions.

“At the end of the day, the hospitals are the ones charging these excessive prices and there is no transparency whatsoever,” Menin said. “Federal rules mandate that the hospitals are supposed to disclose their prices, but they are really not doing that.”

Supporters say the legislation could save the city up to $2 billion by finding out how much municipal workers are paying for health care, since private hospitals often charge more than city hospitals.

“You go into the hospital, you get a bill at the end and you have no idea in advance what you are going to be charged,” Menin said.

Menin claims the city is giving $1.5 billion in tax breaks to hospitals for so-called “charitable care.”

“Why do we continue down this path when we have no idea what we are paying for these services?” Menin said.

And Menin added that the bill would help all New Yorkers, but especially those without health insurance.

“For the 1 million uninsured New Yorkers, this bill is incredibly advantageous to them because they can price shop in terms of how much these services are costing them,” Menin said.