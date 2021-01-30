The city council passed a historic bill on Thursday that lifts a cap on the number of street vendor permits. The legislation will create 4,000 new permits for street vendors in the city over the next decade. The bill also creates a unit that will enforce street vending laws and a new advisory board.

Supporters say the new legislation will help end the widespread practice of permits leased for upwards of tens of thousands of dollars. Mohamed Attia, Executive Director of the Street Vendor Project, and Wilma Alonso, Executive Director of the Fordham Road Business, joined Errol Louis on Inside City Hall to discuss the new legislation.