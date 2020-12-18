NEW YORK — Josefa Velásquez and Claudia Irizarry Aponte of the news organization THE CITY joined Errol Louis to discuss their investigation into city food delivery workers organizing to push for fair wages and better treatment from delivery apps and restaurants, especially as temperatures drop. And that includes something as simple as access to restrooms.

They also explained legislation that’s being proposed, and recent cases involving the deaths of two delivery men.

