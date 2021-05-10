ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County man is stumped as to why his street is getting a sidewalk instead of speed bumps.

In this week’s Traffic Inbox, Thomas Oberlin says vehicles speed down Brown Avenue in Orlando, southeast of the SoDo area, putting feral cats that live in the neighborhood in danger.

“We asked for speed bumps, and they came back and said there’s not enough traffic for speed bumps, but they would give us sidewalks instead,” Oberlin said.

Orange County officials said they did not receive a request for speed bumps.

But as for the sidewalk, Oberlin is correct: It's being built on his side of the street — the west side of Brown Avenue.

That means the county will have to remove a giant oak tree, among others.

“It deserves some amount of respect, not to be cut down for more concrete. That’s not what the world needs,” Oberlin said.

He said he would rather have the sidewalk on the other side of Brown Avenue.

The county's Public Works team told Spectrum News 13 it makes sense to put the sidewalk on the west side because it will connect to the existing sidewalk already built on Brown Avenue as it provides access to two community mailboxes, and the county has more right-of-way available.

Oberlin just wishes more could be done to save the neighborhood trees and cats.

“We have cats galore. The whole neighborhood is full of them. There are many buried now because of the cars coming up the street,” Oberlin said.

Spectrum News 13 put in a request with the county to study Brown Avenue for the possibility of speed bumps. The street next to Brown Avenue has traffic calming devices.

If you have a traffic issue or question, send it to us at mynews13.com/trafficinbox.