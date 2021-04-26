VIERA, Fla. — One viewer is concerned a busy Brevard County road does not have a school zone in front of a charter school.

In this week’s Traffic Inbox, Debbie Weckerly wants to know why a school zone has not been installed in front of Pinecrest Academy Space Coast on Stadium Parkway.

As a former educator, Weckerly knows the last thing students or parents should worry about is how to get to school.

"It's very scary to see parents trying to cross and beat out a dump truck or cement truck with a golf cart to cross over to go to school," Weckerly said.

Weckerly lives close to Pinecrest Academy off Stadium Parkway in Viera.

"I've tried to cross this intersection many times running or riding my bike, even for me as an older person, not as an elementary school child, it's pretty intimating and scary at times," she said.



Weckerly says changes should be made to Stadium Parkway to keep children and their parents safe.

“I'd like to see some changes to protect the kids,” Weckerly said. “There’s no school zones on this road."

Brevard Public Schools stated this is a county issue and Spectrum News 13 reached out to the county’s traffic engineering team.

The team stated that the side street, Trasona Drive, does have a school zone with signage and flashing beacons. But nothing yet for the main street.

“A traffic study is currently in progress to determine if a school zone is also needed on Stadium Parkway,” said Corrina Gumm, Brevard County’s traffic operations manager.

Weckerly sure hopes the county puts in a school zone to keep parents, students, neighbors and herself safe.

“I think a school zone, as much as it would be an inconvenience for me as a resident here to slow things down, I think it’s a right thing to do to protect kids going to school," Weckerly said.

