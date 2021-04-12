LAKE MARY, Fla. — An illegal left turn is causing problems in Lake Mary.

What You Need To Know Gary Lucas says drivers ignore the “no left turn” sign at an intersection



However, a construction project may resolve that



Get more Traffic Inbox stories right here

When Gary Lucas turns off of Lake Mary Boulevard, he sometimes get stuck on Country Club Road because of a left turn that drivers are not supposed to take.

“People just ignore it and turn anyway,” said Lucas.

Lucas is talking about the “no left turn” sign on southbound Country Club Road, near Lake Mary Boulevard.

“Once in a while it will back into traffic there, on the main road, Lake Mary Boulevard,” he said.

Lucas says drivers ignore the “no left turn” sign, to turn into a pediatric Centra Care.

“I got stuck in the middle one time,” Lucas said.

When cars try to turn left, it backs up traffic onto Lake Mary Boulevard.

“Seeing the cars coming at you, it's like, ‘oh My God,’” Lucas said.

Lucas would like to see police enforce this sign.

“If they would be here a little bit more often it would be nice,” he told Spectrum News 13.

Lake Mary police officials say they are aware of the problem and their presence is already significant because of nearby Lake Mary Elementary School.

The good news for Lucas is construction in the area should help resolve some of the problems.

Seminole County's Deputy Traffic Engineer Steven Douglas shared plans to improve the property next to the Centra Care, including a shared cross access between the two properties.

“Southbound drivers on Country Club Road will be able to turn left into the site at Third Street and proceed back north through a shared access with Centra Care to the future,” said Douglas.

“This shared access should address the concern along with possible enforcement measures.”

Lucas hopes the plans will encourage drivers to follow the sign and prevent backups.

If you've got a traffic problem spot visit mynews13.com/trafficinbox. You can submit your road-related issue to us on the right side of the screen.

Map Seminole County Country Clib by Anthony on Scribd