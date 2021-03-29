MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Passing is posing problems for one Marion County man who wrote into our Traffic Inbox.

When John Powell is driving south on Jacksonville Road in Ocala and looking to make a right turn onto Northeast 120th Street, cars will pass him at the intersection.

“The one in the lead is turning right, the one behind it will not stop, it’ll go around because there’s a passing zone here and there should be no passing zones,” Powell said.

Even though there are no solid double yellow lines at this intersection, by law you cannot pass.

But that does not stop drivers.

“People, they just pass me all the time going up and down this road," said Powell, "I drive the speed limit and they go around me like I’m going backwards.”

Spectrum News 13 alerted Marion County Engineer Tracy Straub and changes are on their way.

“Given your viewer’s experience at this intersection, our office has scheduled an improvement as soon as possible to install a no-passing zone. The no-passing zone will extend a minimum of 500 feet from the intersection,” said Straub.

Powell sure hopes it helps before it’s too late.

“My concern is someone is going to get hurt,” said Powell.

