MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Melbourne man wants something to be done after a car pulled out in front of his motorcycle on a busy highway.

It was at the end of January when Raymond Durant was heading home from kiteboarding beachside to make dinner for his son.

“(The driver) pulled out and once he saw me, he stopped like a deer in the headlights and I tried to go around him, and (hit) his front quarter panel and it flipped me over,” Durant said.

Amazingly, Durant wasn't hurt.

“I was in gymnastics my whole life, so I'm pretty sure that saved me much injury flipping over like a ninja instead of like a rag-doll,” he said.

Durant wants to make sure others do not get hurt.

The car that pulled out in front of Durant was attempting to turn left off Riverview Drive to head east on U.S. 192, also known as Strawbridge Avenue.

It has become more popular to take Riverview Drive after the opening of a new Wawa at the corner of U.S. 192 and U.S. 1.

Durant says drivers attempting to make a left off Riverview Drive and onto eastbound U.S. 192 are often blinded because they cannot see vehicles coming from the west or the east.

Durant wants a “no left turn” sign on Riverview Drive to avoid any more crashes.

FDOT is currently working with the city of Melbourne in that area. FDOT is building a new westbound U.S. 192 right turn lane to U.S. 1, but officials say they'll consider Durant's proposal.

“Commencement of the Riverview Drive and East Strawbridge Avenue intersection analysis will likely begin after construction there has completed in order to ensure the construction does not affect any data collected during the review,” said FDOT spokeswoman Allison Colburn.

So it may take some time before any changes are considered.

Durant hopes he does not have to put his gymnastic skills to the test again to avoid another crash.

“Always want to get home to my son safely,” he says.

