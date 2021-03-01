KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Getting drivers to stop for walkers and joggers in a Kissimmee crosswalk is not easy.

Naima Colon wrote into the Traffic Inbox to say she struggles to cross Jack Calhoun Road, close to Pershing Street, even when she walks in the crosswalk.

“I’ve seen enough close calls, not just for myself but for other people to try and cross this street,” said Colon, “and (drivers) just zoom by.”

Colon is worried trees and poor lighting at night make it difficult for some drivers to see her when she’s looking to cross.

“Maybe they have their own set of blinders on,” she said.

Colon thinks the worst offenders might be drivers who aren’t paying attention.

“I hate to be the one to suggest this, but maybe turning this into a three-way stop might slow things down,” Naima suggested. “For starters, people would want to avoid a three-way stop and actually go the other ways. And another thing it forces people to stop in all directions so pedestrians actually have a chance to stop.”

Spectrum News 13 reached out to Osceola County and its transit and traffic team agreed to study the area and assess if a three-way stop sign is warranted and what impact it would have on traffic downstream.

The county would then have to coordinate with the city of Kissimmee to make any changes.

Colon just wants walk or jog without being afraid to cross the street.

“I’m just afraid someday it’s not going to be a close call and somebody is going to get hit, and I don’t want that to happen,” Colon said.

If you know of a traffic trouble spot, go to mynews13.com/trafficinbox.