MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Speeding is a problem for a lot of neighborhoods, but it’s especially dangerous for a retirement community in Marion County and seniors say they want it to stop.

“People are going through here at 50 to 60 miles an hour, racing bumper to bumper, just a matter of feet between bumpers sometimes,” said Deborah Clark. “And someone is going to be killed.”

She says she has had close calls.

She says drivers off State Road 200 take 65th Avenue and 84th Street to get to their homes next to their 55 plus community, Marion Landing.

“They go through here like they’re dragging, you can hear them, enough to wake you up, dragging,” said Clark.

Clark has tried to improve things on her own.

“Sheriffs been out repeatedly and I’ve had them put in the 25 mile per hour speed signs,” said Clark. “I’ve had the digital sign from the sheriff parked here for several days, but you know as soon as they take it away, the idiots come home.”

So that is why she came to Spectrum News 13.

Marion County engineers told Spectrum News 13 they’ve added speed limit signs and relocated them to promote better driver behavior.

The county, however, will not install speed bumps out of concerns for emergency vehicles, walkers and bikers.

Clark just hopes the adjusted speed limit signs start working.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office stated it has stepped up patrols in that area. Over the past six months, deputies have made more than 2,000 traffic stops.

