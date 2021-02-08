LONGWOOD, Fla. — The I-4 Ultimate project may have solved some of the problems of the State Road 434 interchange in Longwood, but one viewer says it caused a new frustration.

“(It is) really bad. A lot of backups here,” said Hugo Boesch.

Every morning Boesch leaves Longwood and heads east on I-4 to his pizza shop in Volusia County. And every morning, he has to go through the Interstate 4 and State Road 434 interchange.

The I-4 Ultimate project changed the interchange. Westbound State Road 434 drivers used to have to make a left turn to get to I-4 west.

Now all westbound State Road 434 drivers, whether they have to go east or west on I-4, have to get in the same single right lane.

“They're combined now and it's backing up every time,” said Boesch.

When those looking to get onto I-4 west are stopped at the red light, it backs up State Road 434 westbound traffic.

For Boesch, who simply wants to make a right turn onto the I-4 east ramp, he has to wait.

“It's really bad, sometimes I'm waiting up to 4-5 minutes over here,” he said.

Spectrum News 13 reached out to FDOT to figure out if something can be done to reduce the delays.

“The team is reviewing signal timing and phasing at the State Road 434 interchange to see if additional green time can be given to the single westbound lane that provides access to both eastbound and westbound I-4 and whether extending that green time would help reduce backups on westbound S.R. 434,” said FDOT spokeswoman Allison Colburn.

Boesch hopes they make the adjustments. No matter what, this is his commute.

“I have no choice, I have to go I-4,” Boesch said.

