OCOEE, Fla. — A traffic signal with a turn arrow that won’t turn on is aggravating for Phil Boland.

In order to get to his DJ gig, he takes westbound Clarcona Ocoee Road to southbound Clarke Road.

But that left turn is challenging.

“It’s very frustrating, in the evening the traffic from this direction right here runs pretty fast, it’s kind of hard to get across,” Boland said.

Boland says he has had several close calls.

“There was a crash in the center of the intersection,” Boland recalls, “I bypassed, made a U-turn and I was coming back to go south on Clarke Road, another accident happened right next to the fire truck. People trying to turn across.”

Boland blames a lot of the problems on the traffic signal turn arrow on Clarcona Ocoee Road.

“The light is up there, it just doesn’t work,” he said.

Sure enough, Spectrum News 13 waited at the intersection with Boland and even with cars waiting to turn left, the green arrow wouldn’t come on.

Spectrum News 13 reached out to Orange County to get this resolved.

“We are glad to inform you that we made signal timing adjustments to allow the westbound left-turn green arrow to be activated more frequently,” said Orange County government spokeswoman Despina McLaughlin.

With the arrow now turning on more often, Boland can focus on DJing.

“I’d like to go to work safely,” Boland said.

