SANFORD, Fla. — A growing community near Sanford’s airport has neighbors demanding changes to a busy Seminole County road.

What You Need To Know It’s a challenge to make the turn on Lake Marry Boulevard, says resident



The resident says a turning lane might help



Seminole County official stated a study will be done into the issue

In order for Chris Blanco and his neighbors at Kensington Reserve to get to their homes, they have to make a right turn on a curve from busy Lake Mary Boulevard to South Brisson Avenue.

“Coming here with my family, my two kids and my wife, we've almost been clipped many times,” Blanco said.

A study will be conducted after neighbors in this #Sanford community complained about troubles turning off Lake Mary Blvd. #News13Seminole pic.twitter.com/ju3BncDtsc — Jerry Hume (@JerryHume) November 30, 2020

The turn occurs eastbound on Lake Mary Boulevard, after passing by the entrance to Orlando Sanford International Airport.

“It's just an awkward angle, and anybody that's traveling the speed limits can definitely feel it,” he said.

Blanco has to slow down from the posted 50 miles per hour to make that right turn.

But that can be a challenge when traffic behind him on Lake Mary Boulevard does not want to slow down.

“I’ve seen a van full of kids actually turning, with a semi that literally had to slam on the brakes and you could smell the rubber from the brakes of the tires,” said Blanco, “I just held my breath, luckily nobody was hurt.”

Just a day after News 13 spoke to Blanco, the news station spotted a crash at the intersection.

“We're not asking for much, possibly just a turning lane,” Blanco said.

Spectrum News 13 alerted Seminole County to the issue and a transportation analyst said it is a unique location because access is on the curve.

“We are aware that as more houses are built in the adjacent subdivision(s), the traffic volume associated with the eastbound right turn from E Lake Mary Boulevard onto Brisson Avenue S has and will continue to increase,” said Seminole County spokeswoman Ashley Moore.

“Therefore, we will review this location to assess the need for a right turn lane,” she continued.

The study will include looking at traffic counts, speed data, a field review, making measurements, driving the corridor and observing how people drive in that area.

Blanco, who moved to the area in August, just hopes the study shows with more people moving here, more needs to be done to keep neighbors and drivers safe.

“It’s just an accident waiting to happen,” he said.

If you want us to look into a traffic issue, go to MyNews13.com/TrafficInbox and fill out the form.