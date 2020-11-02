ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A viewer is baffled by a bump in the road in Union Park, in east Orange County.

More than a month ago, Gary Smith was driving eastbound on State Road 50, before Murdock Boulevard, when he came across a bump.

“All of a sudden everything shifted over in my cargo and I was afraid I was going to lose something out the back,” said Smith.

He says the patch work could make it dangerous for drivers and Spectrum News 13 noticed one driver lost a hubcap.

“When I pulled up, I was seeing cars that were coming up, swerving away from it,” he said, “it creeps up on you all of a sudden.”

But instead of fixing the problem, an electronic sign was installed to warn drivers.

But it was not enough for Smith.

So Spectrum News 13 reached out FDOT.

“Thank you for letting us know of their concern,” said FDOT spokeswoman Mariam Ali. “A third-party contractor was doing permitted utility work in the area that you mentioned on State Road 50. As they were performing the utility work, the contractor hit a sewer line. The roadway was repaired to a temporary condition, so that the roadway could stay open until the contractor was able to make the permanent repairs.”

Spectrum News 13 went back out to the spot, and since reaching out, those repairs were made to the road.

Now a drive on State Road 50 is smooth sailing for Smith.

