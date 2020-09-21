ORLANDO, Fla. — U-turns are making for dangerous driving conditions near a popular theme park in Orlando, says a local man.

Kyle Miller says while driving by Universal Orlando on the way to the gym, cars will often make a sudden stop on Turkey Lake Road to make a U-turn at Universal Studios Plaza.

“Typically, I’m in the left lane because it splits up ahead and there’s no left turn lane at this intersection and it’s a spot where a lot of people take U-turns to get into some of the buildings along here,” Miller explained.

Miller has had close calls at the intersection.

“So they go from driving 50 miles an hour to stopped, because they need to take a U-turn from the left lane and a lot of them don’t use turn signals on top of that,” he said.

Miller would like for the city to install a no U-turn sign.

“The City of Orlando’s Transportation Engineering Division will review the need for changes related to U-turns on northbound Turkey Lake Road at Universal Studios Plaza,” said City of Orlando spokewoman Samantha Holsten. “City staff understands the situation described and will evaluate what should be done.”

Miller says if U-turns are eventually banned at this intersection, it will not be too much trouble for drivers still looking to turn around.

“There’s actually a left turn lane about 200 feet up ahead that is safe and is a spot for them to pull to the left lane and have a spot to make a U-turn very easily that doesn’t affect traffic very much,” Miller said.

